Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra dance to Kala Chashma at Jabariya Jodi wrap party. See pics, video

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra recently completed the shooting for Jabariya Jodi and pictures and videos from the wrap party are doing the rounds online. The stars are seen happily enjoying together in these photos and videos.

Sidharth and Parineeti are seen dancing to Kala Chashma from the actor’s movie, Baar Baar Dekho. The wrap party also saw producers Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh Singh. In the pictures, Parineeti looks cute in a white top and grey skirt while Sidharth dons a simple tee and a pair of jeans.

The team of Jabariya Jodi pose for shutterbugs. ( Photo: Varinder Chawla )

The shooting for film began on August 20 last year and pictures from the sets have already revealed looks of Parineeti and Sidharth.

Jabariya Jodi brings Sidharth and Parineeti together onscreen for the second time, after Hasee Toh Phasee. Rumoured to be based on grooms being abducted for marriage – a practice rampant in a few regions of Bihar, Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh. The ‘pakadwa vivah’ is a practice in which the groom is kidnapped by the bride’s family and forced to marry.

Touted to be a romantic comedy, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aparshakti Khurrana, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey and Chandan Roy Sanyal in main roles. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh’s Karma Media Net.

Parineeti was recently seen in the Akshay Kumar hit period film, Kesari. She also has Arjun Kapoor’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in the pipeline. On the other hand, Sidharth will be seen in alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria in Marjaavan.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 10:09 IST