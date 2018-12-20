Simmba song Aala Re Aala: Ranveer Singh’s energy meets Rohit Shetty’s style in this energetic number

Ranveer Singh is back as Simmba and the actor makes a grand entry in Rohit Shetty’s trademark style on police vehicles, bikes and what not in the title song of his upcoming film. The Simmba song Aala Re Aala introduces Ranveer’s character who arrives in a grand way, surrounded by women on bikes wearing Maharastrian style saris, turbans, aviators and sports shoes as they wave saffron flags. Ranveer even adds his own energy to the song with interesting dance moves.

Sung by Dev Negi and Goldi, the entertaining number has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Shabbir Ahmed. It reminds us of Ranveer’s high-on-energy number Tattad Tattad in his 2013 film, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. One also can’t help being reminded of the Shaniwar Vada set in his film Bajirao Mastani seen in the backdrop in the new song.

Ranveer will be seen romancing Sara Ali Khan in the film. The actor recently made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath and was appreciated for her screen presence. The film also stars Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and has Ajay Devgn in a guest appearance.

The other dance number, Aankh Marey, which has been reprised by Neha Kakkar, Mika and Kumar Sanu for the film is already topping charts. The film has a romantic song Tere Bin, also a remix, which \is more soothing and soulful. Co-produced by Karan Johar’s banner, Simmba is set to hit the theatres on December 28.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 13:27 IST