Soha Ali Khan set to make a comeback, plans to take daughter Inaaya to the sets

bollywood

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 16:44 IST

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan is all set to make her comeback on the acreen with her digital debut, a comedy web series that will go on floors soon. Talking about coming back from her self-imposed break, Soha has said she plans to take her two year old daughter, Inaaya, to the sets.

A Mid Day report quoted Soha as saying, “I got interesting offers all this while, but I didn’t take them up as I wanted to spend all my time with Inaaya. Now that she is over two years old, I have decided to commit to something that will take only a month [to shoot]. I am planning to take her on the sets too, whenever it is possible.”

Also read: Richa Chadha reveals her aunt’s reaction to the news she is dating Ali Fazal, Taapse Pannu takes on trolls in One Mic Stand. Watch

“I am looking forward to starting something in January and it will be 30 or 40 days commitment. I have never stayed this long away from my daughter Inaaya, I will take her with me. It is a comedy in a web-series space. The last couple of episodes are being written. The official announcement will come soon,” Soha had told PTI. She is also producing the show along with her husband Kunal Kemmu and Ronnie Screwvala.

Earlier this year, Soha opened up on staying away from Inaaya: “Even if I know someone responsible is looking after her, I want to be there. But you have to let go, you know literally cutting that umbilical cord has to happen. The faster you accept that and trust other responsible people around your child, the easier and better it will be for you,” Soha had said.

Talking about the responsibility of being a mom, she said, “And independently also, I am the youngest in my family. I have never been responsible for anyone else, I’ve never had to look after anyone, I have never changed a diaper or fed someone or made someone sleep or been around someone so vulnerable...So it really is a life changing experience.”

Soha married actor Kunal Kemmu in 2015; their first child Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was born in 2017.

Follow @htshowbiz for more