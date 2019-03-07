Sona Mohapatra does not wish to see Salman Khan on her timeline, complains to Twitter

Singer Sona Mohapatra has complained to Twitter (on Twitter) for flooding her timeline with Salman Khan’s tweets. She wrote that since she does not follow Salman, she does not wish to see his ‘advertised tweets’ on her timeline.

Sharing a screengrab of Salman’s recent tweet about having wrapped his latest film, Sona wrote, “Dear @twitter I don’t follow this person & would request you to spruce up your algorithm to NOT put his advertised tweets on my timeline.”

Dear @twitter I don’t follow this person & would request you to spruce up your algorithm to NOT put his advertised tweets on my timeline. pic.twitter.com/rEaiVGDtXL — SONA (@sonamohapatra) March 6, 2019

The public was definitely not on Sona’s side on this one. “The block button is an amazing invention,” a Twitter user wrote in reply to her tweet, while another person commented, “I smell an attention seeker.”

This is not the first time that Sona has taken on Salman, one of the biggest and most successful actors in the Hindi film industry. Shorty after his conviction in the black buck case, Sona had tweeted, “So, what new inane defence will Madhu Kishwar sprout now? Nafisa Ali? RJ Rishi Kannan? Will daddy say sorry on his behalf? What will the suck ups in the industry do? When’s bail? When’s the next block buster release? Dabangg’concert’ tour dates? Big Boss? Charity drives?”

The singer was at the forefront of the Indian #MeToo movement last year, when she made statements against Kailash Kher and Anu Malik, calling them out for alleged sexual misconduct. She has also been a vocal critic of singer Sonu Nigam.

Salman, meanwhile, is gearing up for his latest production, the romance film Notebook. The star will launch newcomers Pranutan Behl and Zaheer Iqbal in the film.

The actor will next be seen in the ambitious Bharat, in which he will reportedly don multiple looks. Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Katrina Kaif. Following Bharat, the actor will begin work on the third installment in the Dabanng series, which will reunite him with Sonakshi Sinha.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 12:40 IST