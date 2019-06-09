Sonakshi Sinha shares a silhouette-only pic from Mission Mangal’s shoot, see it here

Actor Sonakshi Sinha shared a new picture as an Instagram story from the shoot of her new film, Mission Mangal. The actor, who recently celebrated her birthday, simply added a hashtag #MissionMangal with it.

In the picture, we see only silhouettes but it is not hard to guess who the actors are -- the only man in the company of the four women is Akshay Kumar. The female actors in the shot seem to be Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan and Kirti Kulhari.

Mission Mangal, being produced by R Balki, is reportedly based on India’s first Mars Orbiter Mission. The film, which was earlier set to release on Independence Day (August 15) was preponed by a week. The film will now hit the screens on August 9.

Sonakshi was last seen in Kalank, a multi starrer from Dharma Productions, which sank without a trace. The film boasted of a huge star cast including Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor apart from Sonakshi. She has been shooting for the next film in the Dabangg franchise, titled Dabangg 3. She had shared a picture of her character Rajjo from the film in April too.

Sharing the picture, she had written: “RAJJO is back!!! From Dabangg, to Dabangg 3...Its homecoming. Day 1 of shoot for me today, wish me luck.” Dabangg 3 with see Salman Khan reprise his role as cop Chulbul Pandey. Being directed by Prabhudeva, Kannada star Sudeep will play the antagonist against Salman.

In May, sharing a picture with Salman from the on-location gym, Sudeep had written: “Heat was unbearable yet couldn’t dominate the energy on set, it was a thrilling day, fabulous unit, fantabulous people, a humongous Gym set up on Location is an added bonus. 1st day of #Dabangg3 wrappes wth smiles. Thanks #SalmanKhan sir for making me feel at home.”

