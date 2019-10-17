Sonakshi Sinha shares special Karwa Chauth poster for Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. See here

bollywood

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 20:07 IST

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has shared a special poster for Dabangg 3, in conjunction with Thursday’s Karwa Chauth festivities. The actor will reprise her role in the third instalment of the hit action-comedy series, starring Salman Khan in the lead role.

Sonakshi captioned her post, “Rajjo Pandey yaani ki Mrs. Chulbul Pandey ki oar se aap sabhi pativrata aur #Dabangg patniyo ko Happy Karwa Chauth.” The poster shows Sonakshi’s character, Rajjo, looking at the moon through a sieve. The film’s title is on the bottom right hand corner of the poster.

Previously, Sonakshi had shared her first look from the film as well. She had written, “RAJJO is back!!! From Dabangg, to Dabangg 3...Its homecoming. Day 1 of shoot for me today, wish me luck.”

Dabangg 3 will feature Salman Khan as a 20-year-old in certain sequences. The actor previously played a younger character in his last film, Bharat. A source was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, “In the flashback portions, Chulbul is a man in his 20s, and Salman has been hitting the gym to get the required look. While it’s Rajjo in the current era, the flashback features another actress.”

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 is being touted as a prequel to the story of Salman’s character Chulbul Pandey. Produced by Arbaaz Khan, Dabangg 3 will see Kannada star Sudeep as the antagonist.

