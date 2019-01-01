Sonali Bendre celebrates birthday with friends, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor party with Sanjay Kapoor. See

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, who recently returned home to Mumbai after a long stay in New York where she was getting treated for cancer, celebrated her 44th birthday in the company of her family and friends. Seen were Sussanne Khan (who came with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan), Gayatri Oberoi (who was accompanied by her husband) and actor Kunal Kapoor and his wife apart from her husband Goldie Behl. Sonali glowed in a white shirt and shimmery silver skirt.

Earlier in the day, Goldie took to Instagram to express his feelings for his wife. Sharing an intimate picture of the two of them, he had written: “Happy birthday Sonali. They say your partner needs to be your best friend, your sounding board, your mirror, your strength, your inspiration. You have been all that and more to me. 2018 was a tough year on you but I am so proud of the dignity and courage with which you handled it. Not only did you help me find my own strength, but you imparted that to every soul who followed you life closely...”

Meanwhile, for much of Bollywood, it has been a season of never-ending parties, what with leading ladies Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra deciding to get married towards the year-end and hosting big parties for their industry friends. Before that, Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid, Diwali and Christmas parties kept the Bollywood set busy. Now is the turn of New Year’s celebrations. Of course, many stars have chosen to step out of the country, but many others found time to party. After socialite Anu Dewan’s high profile party earlier this month, it was time for Sanjay Kapoor to host one. With Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay playing the perfect host, in attendance were Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Karan Johar, Neelam Kothari and her husband actor Samir Soni among others.

Among the young set Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, was out to welcome the New Year with her own gang. She was spotted heading out for a party in Mumbai, on Monday.

Sonali Bendre with Hrithik Roshan, husband Goldie Behl and Kunal Kapoor.

Sonali Bendre at her birthday party on Monday night.

Gayatri Oberoi with her husband at Sonali Bendre’s party.

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan at Sonali Bendre’s birthday bash in Mumbai.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at Sanjay Kapoor’s New Year’s party.

Neelam Kothari with husband Samir Soni at Sanjay Kapoor’s party.

Kartik Aaryan spotted in Mumbai on Monday.

Suhana Khan was spotted partying with her friends in Mumbai.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 17:42 IST