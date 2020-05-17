Sonam Kapoor as Princess Jasmine gets a lot of love from husband Anand Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor looks so much like Princess Jasmine in these pictures shared by her fanpage. Even husband Anand Ahuja agrees.bollywood Updated: May 17, 2020 16:02 IST
Anand Ahuja is smitten with this picture of his actor wife Sonam Kapoor as Princess Jasmine from Aladdin. The businessman shared a cute picture by one of Sonam’s Instagram fanpages, which compared her with the Disney princess.
Anand shared the photo on his Instagram Stories and even added a few ‘heart-eyes emojis’. Resharing it, Sonam wrote “So cute, love this.”
The photo shows Sonam wearing a similar blue top as Princess Jasmine. She even wore large golden earrings with her look, much like the cartoon figure.
Sonam has shared a video of her own on Instagram on Saturday, obsessing over Anand’s shaven new look. “See my husband with a shaved face,” she said in the video. Anand then teased her and pretended to take a bite out of her cheek. “So cute,” she called him and he gave her a kiss.
Sonam and Anand are in lockdown at his Delhi home. The couple recently celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on May 8. Marking the occasion, Sonam took to social media and wrote an emotional note for her husband.
“4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism,” she posted.
Sonam even thanked Anand for “being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years”. “They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received. #everydayphenomenal,” she added.
