Sonam Kapoor details ‘scariest experience’ she has on Uber London: ‘I am super shaken’

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 11:35 IST

Actor Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to share details of a bad experience she had during an Uber cab ride in London and said it left her ‘shaken’. She wrote: “Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uberlondon. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken.”

She further went on to give details of what exactly happened. She wrote how the driver “was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it.” She continued that she tried to complain via Uber’s app but nothing seemed to work. She wrote: “I tried complaining on your app, and just got multiple disconnected replies by bots. You guys need to update your system. The damage is done. There is nothing more you can do.”

Sonam narrated her experience on Twitter.

Only a couple of days back, Sonam had complained about her bad experience with an international airlines, who lost her luggage. She had written: “This is the third time ive traveled @British_Airways this month and the second time they’ve lost my bags. I think I’ve learnt my lesson. I’m never flying @British_Airways again.” The airline’s staff got back to her with an apology and wrote: “We’re sorry to hear about the delay to your luggage, Sonam. Have you been provided with a tracking reference when informed at the airport?”

Sonam takes on a troll.

Sonam complains about an airlines’ service.

The actor was trolled post that for being privileged. She got back to them with a fitting reply. She said that her ‘privilege’ came from ‘our parents hardwork’ and that people should stop ‘shaming their children and their parents for it’.

Sonam was seen last in The Zoya Factor, which sank without a trace. The film, based on a book by Anuja Chauhan of the same name, tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself in a spot after she becomes the good luck charm for the Indian Cricket Team. The film also starred Dulquer Salmaan.

