Sonam Kapoor is missing husband Anand Ahuja during Japan vacation, sends him love from Tokyo. See pic

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja have been holidaying in Japan for the last couple of days. Their pictures and videos were testament of the good time the couple was having in that country. Looks like, Anand has moved to New Delhi and missing him badly is his wife Sonam, who is still in Tokyo.

On Wednesday, Sonam put up a short video clip of her kissing Anand and wrote: “From Tokyo, With Love. See you soon. @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal” From Anand’s most recent Instagram post, we know that he is in New Delhi and that he was briefly in Singapore as well.

Since June 16, Sonam has been putting up pictures from different places in Japan that they have visited including Kyoto and Tokyo. The couple, who got married in May last year, look totally in love. Sharing a picture with Anand, Sonam had written: “I ask myself every day… How did I get so lucky to marry my best friend in this world. @anandahuja Anand and I didn’t get a honeymoon so this was honeymoon/anniversary/birthday trip all rolled into one. And let me tell you it was worth the wait. I had the best time of my life. Thank you my love .”

To this, Anand had replied saying: “Cutie pie you are @sonamkapoor .. You deserve the world, and more.”

Sonam, who made her annual appearance at Cannes this year in May, will be seen next in The Zoya Factor, a film adaptation of writer Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name. The film also stars Malayalam sensation, Dulquer Salmaan and is set to release in September this year. It is the story of an advertising execute who accidentally finds herself as the Indian cricket team’s lucky charm. Sonam’s earlier release, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Lagaa, which was about lesbian love, was appreciated for its bond theme but didn’t get the audience excited and bombed at the box office.

