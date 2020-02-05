Sonam Kapoor shares video of morning workout, husband Anand Ahuja says ‘back with a vengeance!’

bollywood

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor has hit the gym. The actor on Wednesday posted a video of herself on Instagram in which she could be seen grinding hard in the weight room.

The 34-year-old was pounding out reps over reps on the barbell hip thrust exercise that builds a well-sculpted and sturdy core.

In the caption of the post, she wrote: "Working out super hard with @milestone_fitness at @upfitnessmumbai Morning workouts are the best! They really get the endorphins going! #ifeelgood #cantwaitfora6pack"

Sonam’s video was met with mostly positive comments from her followers. One user commented "Beast mode," which is a common gym slang for anyone going full throttle during a workout. “Back w a vengeance!” her husband, Anand Ahuja wrote. Sonam’s brother, Harsh Varrdhan commented, “Very happy to see this.”

However, a "fitness expert" didn't shy away from sharing their wisdom and said "Uff u trying much weight starts from less weight...we can't go to last step without our first step".

