Sonam Kapoor reacts to trolls asking her about Anil Kapoor’s photo with Dawood Ibrahim: ‘He went to an Indian cricket match’

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 17:04 IST

Sonam Kapoor came under fire from trolls on Sunday after she tweeted about ‘dangerous politics’. Several attacked her on Twitter, calling her ‘dumb’, ‘bimbo’ and a ‘hypocrite’ and also questioning her father Anil Kapoor’s pictures with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Responding to incidents of firing at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and the Jamia Millia Islamia University over the past week, Sonam had tweeted: “This is something that I never imagined would happen in India. Stop this divisive dangerous politics. It fuels HATE. If you believe yourself to be a Hindu then understand that the religion is about Karma and dharma and this is not either of those.”

While many applauded her for voicing her opinion on the political and social climate in the country, others attacked her. “U don’t teach us what’s our religion and how to treat,” wrote one. Sonam replied, “It’s my faith. And you need to learn it. This is not the practice of Hinduism. This is the religion of HATE.”

“You raise your voice so strongly. Would you tell the country what was your father’s relationship with terrorist Dawood? Was it work or religion?,” asked another. Sonam wrote, “He went to a cricket match with raj kapoor and krishna Kapoor. And was in a box to see it. I think you need to stop pointing fingers and there are three that point back at you . I hope lord Ram can forgive you for being evil and spreading violence.”

Another asked Sonam why she was bringing religion into the conversation. “But weren’t we told hate/terror has no religion? why is it important to point out the religion of this person in this one instance, but not of the 1000s others who follow the ‘religion of peace’?” Sonam replied, “Because he was spouting propaganda using the word Hindu. See the video.”

In third gun violence within a week, two unidentified people opened fire outside Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday night. No one was injured. Prior to Sunday’s incident, Kapil Gujjar of Dallupura, a village on outskirts of Delhi, had fired in Shaheen Baag on February 1. Four days ago, a 17-year-old youth fired at anti-CAA protesters from Jamia Millia Islamia who were marching towards the Rajghat, injuring a student.

