Sonam Kapoor shoots for Veere Di Wedding song, trailer next week

Sonam Kapoor is working hard on her next and highly anticipated project, Veere Di Wedding. The actor shot for a song from the film with choreographer Farah Khan and shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Farah! I’m so lucky I get to work with you! Thanks so much for doing this song! We love you! @farahkhankunder @vdwthefilm @rheakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan @reallyswara @shikhatalsania,” she wrote in the post. Sonam can be seen pouting in full make up for the selfie while Farah tugs at her shoulder.

“Finally!! Doing a song with the so lovely @sonamkapoor .. the wait was worth it!! Lov u baby♥️#veeredewedding @rheakapoor #killertrack,” Farah also shared the post.

According to media reports, the trailer for the film will be released on April 19 while the film releases on June 1.

Swara Bhaskar also shared a selfie with Farah on her Instagram stories and said the choreographer-filmmaker’s “scolding and yellings” are funny too.

Veere Di Wedding also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. It’s expected to be a comedy-drama revolving around a posh wedding and lives of four friends. It is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor.

