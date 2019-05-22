Soni Razdan on Alia Bhatt’s working pattern: ‘She is quiet and doesn’t jump around, neither does she talk too much’

Soni Razdan and daughter Alia Bhatt, shared the screen space for the first time in Raazi. They played a mother-daughter duo on the reel life and while Raazi was critically and commercially acclaimed, Soni reveals that to collaborate with Alia on another project, something really special will have to be offered to them.

“Actually, nothing exciting has come our way. Raazi was so unique in terms of the mother-daughter casting that perhaps people are just thinking that there isn’t anything more worthy that we can do together. To be able to share the screen space once again with Alia, something to really special and different has to be offered to us. Raazi was very special, so our next collaboration will have to be equally memorable,” she explains.

Soni has been working a lot more of late, both in films and on the digital platform. However, she reveals that neither Alia nor she consult each other about projects and roles to take up. “Alia is pretty sorted in terms of what she is doing. She informs me about what she is doing, especially if it’s something big. Otherwise, very rarely does she ask me. I also don’t ask her but we fill in each other about our projects,” Soni says.

While working with her daughter in Raazi, Soni noticed some traits in Alia that were similar to her working pattern. Talking about it, she explains, “I found Alia to be very instinctive and a sensitive actor. She is completely focussed on set and doesn’t waste her time doing other things. She is quiet and doesn’t jump around, neither does she talk too much. She is actually a lot like me. When I am working, I am really in it from the moment I step into that space. We are very similar in that way.”

