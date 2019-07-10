Soni Razdan didn’t know she was pregnant with Alia Bhatt while smoking ‘so many cigarettes’ shooting for Gumrah

Actor Soni Razdan on Wednesday took a stroll down memory lane, recalling her 1993 film Gumrah and how she had no idea she was pregnant with Alia while shooting the film. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Gumrah starred late Sridevi and actor Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

“One of my favourite films and highly appreciated roles...I was pregnant with Alia at the time and didn’t know it yet. And did that scene where I smoked so many cigarettes,” Soni tweeted . She also reminsiced working with Sridevi. “It was a pleasure to act with the incredible Sridevi. Highly cherished memories,” Soni added.

One of my favourite films and highly appreciated roles. Was such a pleasure to act with the incredible Sridevi. Highly cherished memories. Was also pregnant with Alia at the time and didn’t know it yet. And did that scene where I smoked soooo many cigarettes 🙈🙈🙈 https://t.co/cxZSZU6DD9 — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) July 10, 2019

Gumrah was a story about a woman who is framed by her boyfriend in a drug smuggling case. She flies to Hong Kong where she is found guilty of smuggling drugs and put in jail. She meets Soni in the jail and Sanjay, who help her break out and find justice.

Soni recently shared a throwback picture of herself on Instagram. She captioned: “When I was 21. Sigh youth, when we were young. Those were the days.” It drew several comments from fans who pointed out her resemblance to her daughter, Alia.

“Alia is your carbon copy,” wrote one user, while another commented: “Alia is just a replica of yours. Very pretty.” One user wrote: “Like mom, like daughter.” The mother and daughter have worked together in “Raazi”.

Bhatt is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji-directorial Brahmastra. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

