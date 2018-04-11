Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’s Titu, Sunny Singh is ‘secure and happy’ with the attention he is getting

With his film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS) crossing the Rs 100-crore benchmark, actor Sunny Singh finally feels that he has ‘arrived’ in the industry. “Talking in terms of the masses, yes, I feel that I have arrived. In Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, there were six of us [actors], but here in SKTKS, we had good songs and dance numbers, everything was larger-than-life, so the feeling that is there after the film’s release gives me motivation to work harder,” says the actor, who is now rumoured to be a part of director Mohit Suri’s next.

Post the release, his SKTKS co-stars — Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha, too, have been enjoying the limelight and it’s quite natural to feel that your colleagues are getting more attention. However, Sunny doesn’t feel anything like that. “People, who know me well know that I belong to the old school, where your hard work made people like you. The limelight is more of the sort, people coming up to me and saying they loved me. I have been getting messages directly from actors who didn’t even have my number, praising my work! Everybody has a different journey. I don’t believe in ‘limelight’, because every character is different. I am very happy and secure with the attention I am getting. Things will happen with the flow,” he says.

Sunny is ecstatic with the response he has been getting for the film. Asked if he anticipated such kind of reaction from the very first day, he confesses, “Honestly, I still don’t realise what’s happening. You can react when something either bad or good happens — something this good is yet to sink in. I knew the film was going to be a hit, but had no idea about 100 crores. It’s because of Luv [Ranjan; director] sir that we are here, and the hard work we have all put in. I am busy with a lot of narrations and meetings for new films now.”

