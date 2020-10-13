Sonu Sood launches scholarship for IAS aspirants, dedicates it to his mother on her death anniversary

bollywood

Actor Sonu Sood has launched a scholarship programme for IAS aspirants. Announcing the new scholarship programme, Sonu dedicated it to his late mother on her 13th death anniversary.

Sharing the news, he tweeted on Tuesday afternoon, “October 13; 13 years since My Mother passed. She left behind a legacy of Education. On her anniversary today, I pledge to support IAS aspirants reach their goals thru Prof Saroj Sood Scholarships. Seeking blessings Miss you maa. @Scholifyme."

Earlier, he had teased fans with an image late Monday with the message, “A Big initiative for aspiring IAS officers launching tomorrow. A Sonu Sood initiative.”

In July this year, Sonu had shared a throwback picture for his mother’s birth anniversary. “Happy birthday Maa...just keep guiding me always the way you have been doing all my life. Wish I could give you a tight hug and tell you how much I love you..but I am sure you must be missing us where ever you are. Life will never be the same but be my guiding angel always till I see you again maa. Miss you.”

About his mother writing letter to him, Sonu had told Hindustan Times in 2016, “After she passed away, these became valuable treasures. I still derive strength from these. She even wrote for my kids. When my eldest of two sons was one year old, she wrote him a letter. Now, when he turned 11, he read it again and was visibly moved,” says the Dabangg actor. “She had a lot of faith in me. When she saw me for the first time on screen, she wrote to me, saying, ‘You have miles to go before you sleep’. She not only kept me motivated, but also grounded.”

Sonu has helped lakhs of migrants reach home as well as bringing back Indian students stranded across the globe. The actor has also been providing free education and medical facilities to young children and has been creating free employment opportunities to the needy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also created apps to provide scholarships, employment and the likes to help migrants.

Sonu was recently was honoured with the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Sonu has earned a lot of praise for his philanthropic work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, actor Prakash Raj also honoured Sonu when they met on a Hyderabad film set. The two actors are working together in Telugu movie, Alludu Audrs. Sonu returned to acting as he began shoot for the film in Hyderabad. Sonu will play an important role in the film that also features Bellakonda Sai Sreenivas, Nabha Natesh and Anu Emmanuel.

