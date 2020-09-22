Sonu Sood responds to being called a ‘fraud’, talks about trolling he faces despite his public work

bollywood

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 06:43 IST

Actor Sonu Sood has a philosophical take towards trolling that he faces as an actor and a public figure. The actor, who has been at the forefront of an effort to help migrant workers return home, has also helped people find work during the pandemic as well as facilitated surgeries for underprivileged people.

However, the efforts have been unable to safeguard him from hate online. On being asked about being targeted and questioned about his public work, the actor said, “I heard a story as a child. A sadhu (godman) had a magnificent horse and a daaku asked him to give the horse to him. The sadhu refused and went ahead. In the jungle, he saw an elderly man who could barely walk. He offered the horse to the old man. The moment he sat on the horse, he revealed himself to be the daaku and started getting away. The holy man stopped him and said that you can take the horse but don’t tell anyone how you took my horse because then people will stop believing in doing good deeds. That is my reply to trolls, you may be doing it because it is your profession, you are being paid for it. It doesn’t affect me and I will continue doing what I do.”

Talking to Barkha Dutt’s Mojo Story, he also responded to those who claim he is a fraud. “For those who claim that I am not doing anything, my reply is that I have a database of 7,03,246 people whom I have helped and whose addresses, phone numbers, Aadhar card numbers I have. All the students whom I have helped to come from abroad, I have all their details. I don’t want to clarify but I have the data. Instead of trolling me, go out and help someone.”

Sonu again reiterated that he has no plan to join politics as of now, a question he has answered often in the last few months.