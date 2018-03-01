Sridevi death: Rani Mukerji will not celebrate her birthday this year

The sudden demise of Sridevi has saddened millions, including the film stars. Rani Mukerji, whose film Hichki is releasing this month around her birthday, is one of the grieving ones. While Hichki is hitting the screens on March 23, Rani’s birthday falls on March 21. She will turn 40 this year.

However, there will be no celebration as she has decided to not celebrate it in Sridevi’s honour, says a report in India.com.

In an earlier conversation with Firstpost.com, Rani remembered her association with Sridevi. She said, “I feel extremely sad that two people who loved me immensely, my dad and Sriji, who would have given their genuine reaction for my movie, both are missing from my life now. It’s a huge loss for me.”

She further said, “For us to even fathom something like this happened is too difficult to digest. What I went through with my dad three months back is something very difficult to accept. But that is what life is. It tells you the most important truth, you have to accept it even if you don’t want to.”

Like many of her Bollywood contemporaries, Rani also considers Sridevi to be a massive influence. Sridevi redefined the role of women in Bollywood in the ‘80s and ‘90s. “Sriji has been my favourite since my childhood. She knew me as a kid because I used to go in my school uniform and bag and watch her shoot. She worked in one of the productions of my uncle, Shomu Mukherjee. She remembered me as that kid,” said Rani.