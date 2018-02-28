Sridevi had no childhood, was always under pressure to perform: Jaaved Jaaferi

A day after filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma highlighted the struggles of Sridevi’s initial career, actor Jaaved Jaaferi has now compared the Sadma star with late popstar Michael Jackson. Sridevi died due to drowning late Saturday in Dubai where she had gone to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah.

The actor too to Twitter late Tuesday and wrote, “#Sridevi was so much like #MichaelJackson. No childhood. Pressure to perform since a child. Always competing with own self. Extremely quiet and introverted but exploded while performing, like ‘that’ was their life and not the one outside.”

Earlier, in a long “love letter” to Sridevi’s fans, Ram Gopal Varma had written, “I know her life from the time I met her. I saw with my own eyes how her life was like a bird in the sky till her father’s death and then became like a bird in a cage due to her overprotective mother. In those days actors used to be only paid in mostly black money and due to fear of tax raids her father used to trust friends and relatives and everyone of them betrayed her the moment her father died. Coupled with this the ignorant mother made many wrong investments in litigated properties and all those mistakes combined made her almost penny less by the time Boney came into her life.”

Dubai Public Prosecutor’s Office has put an end to speculation about the cause of her death, saying she accidentally drowned in the bathtub following loss of consciousness, and that the “case was now closed”. It did not say what caused the 54-year-old superstar to lose consciousness.

After Sridevi’s mortal remains arrived in Mumbai late Tuesday, they were then taken to the Lokhandwala residence of the Kapoors where several police personnel along with a host of private security men were deployed for crowd management.

