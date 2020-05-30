e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Step inside Ali Abbas Zafar’s dream Dehradun home, where he wrote superhero film for Katrina Kaif. See pics

Step inside Ali Abbas Zafar’s dream Dehradun home, where he wrote superhero film for Katrina Kaif. See pics

Ali Abbas Zafar has confirmed that his next film will be a superhero spectacle starring Katrina Kaif, He also shared pictures of his sprawling Dehradun home. See them here.

bollywood Updated: May 30, 2020 12:41 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Ali Abbas Zafar has made his Dehradun home his writing pad.
Ali Abbas Zafar has made his Dehradun home his writing pad.
         

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has “got some much-needed sleep, fresh air and lots of time to write,” after moving into his new Dehradun home. The filmmaker, known for blockbusters such as Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat, also confirmed that he is writing a superhero film as a starring vehicle for his friend, actor Katrina Kaif.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, he said, “My next is a superhero film with Katrina. Recently, I locked that script and it will go on the floors once the lockdown ends. I have completed the first draft of another film as well, and hopefully that script will be ready soon.” The filmmaker added, “There’s a lot of prep required because of the kind of action involved and I am in touch with an international team over video calls. I’m also doing script readings with my actors and chatting with the production designer. There’s a lot happening.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Just 📸

A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Home 🏠

A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Eid Mubarak #Home ❤️

A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on

Ali has also been sharing pictures of his home on Instagram. Speaking about what the new house means to him, he said, “My parents, like me, were raised in Dehradun and this town is close to our hearts. I bought a plot of land here after Sultan and constructed this house through the making of Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat and a show that I wrapped up recently. Mom and dad are very happy. It is a good change for us to be in the middle of the mountains and so close to nature.”

Also read: Katrina Kaif to star in Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero film, may perform never-seen-before stunts: report

The filmmaker said that he designed the house from scratch, and loves writing in the city. He said, “I have written all my films either in Dehradun or Mussoorie. I cut myself off from Mumbai to write peacefully here. So, yes, this will be my writing pad.”

Ali has Amazon Prime’s Dilli up next. The political thriller stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. He also recently announced a reboot of Mr India, which was met with mixed reactions.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

