Stop Yulin: Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma condemn China’s controversial dog meat festival

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 10:40 IST

Actors Anushka Sharma and Kartik Aaryan, among several others, have protested China’s infamous Yulin festival - the controversial dog meat festival in Yulin city of Guangxi Zhuang - which has pushed off despite worldwide outrage.

Animal lovers are hoping that the coronavirus epidemic will be the death knell of a tradition that is seen as cruel. Anushka Sharma posted a news article about the festival on her Insta Stories and wrote, “What will it take for them to learn?”

Sharing his own picture with his dogs, Kartik also wrote, “Har saal Dil Todte hain yeh Yulin Festival waale Broken heart #StopYulin #YulinKMKB.”

Har saal Dil Todte hain yeh Yulin Festival waale 💔#StopYulin #YulinKMKB pic.twitter.com/6aC70tPjxG — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 23, 2020

Fans also appreciated Kartik’s efforts. One of them wrote, “Thanks for standing up for the ones who don’t have a voice to do it for themselves.” Another one commented, “Yulin dog meat fest is really heart wrenching.”

Meanwhile, in spite of the government’s drive to discourage consumption of wildlife and pets for meat due to health reasons, the controversial dog meat festival has kicked off in mainland China. According to the New York Post, the 10-day annual festival in the southwestern city of Yulin usually attracts thousands of visitors.

(With ANI inputs)

