Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev opts out of box office clash, release shifted to April 27

This Friday is going to witness a bloodbath at the box office as at least four major Hindi films are releasing together. The count could have been five, but director Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev has opted out. The film will now hit the screens on April 27 along with the hugely awaited Avengers: Infinity War.

Starring Rahul Bhat, Richa Chadha and Aditi Rao Hydari, the film is a modern-day retelling of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic novel Devdas. As per Mishra, it’s Devdas in reverse.

A statement by Saptarishi Cinevision Production read that the team “voluntarily pushed/extended” the release date of the film to April 27 to avoid clash with films opening this week.

Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds, Abhay Deol-Patralekhaa starrer Nanu Ki Jaanu and Rajkummar Rao’s Omerta are among films set to release this Friday.

“With around four Bollywood films and few regional films releasing on April 20, the makers felt that they required a cleaner window to reach out to the audience. Keeping this in mind producers and the distribution team took a strategic call to push the film’s release by a week,” the statement read.

“I trust my release partners-presenter and distributor. I believe they are doing a fabulous job backend. We have a clutter free date now and every producer makes a film with this anticipation of a dream run, so have I,” producer Sanjeev Kumar said in the release.

Set in Uttar Pradesh, Daas Dev is a film about power, love and addiction. It will explore the reverse journey of Devdas - from a servant (das) to a god (dev).