Suhana Khan dresses down as she steps out for a movie date with bestie Shanaya Kapoor, see pics

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 11:31 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, who has been in Mumbai for the New Year celebrations for the last couple of days, was spotted with bestie Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor.

According to a report in Times of India, the duo was out on a film date. In the many pictures doing the rounds, Suhana can be seen in a pair of loose baggy pants, with a crop top and a denim jacket. She is also wearing a pair of fancy shoes. Shanaya can be seen in a pair of ripped jeans paired with a black hoodie jacket.

Suhana, who is studying in New York, was earlier spotted at her father Shah Rukh’s Alibaug farmhouse, partying with her friends to ring in the New Year. In the pictures, alongwith her other friends, was actor Ananya Panday.

As per various reports, Suhana is pursuing her higher studies in filmmaking. Pictures of Suhana posing with friends at various landmarks across the US city, often make their way to the internet. When Suhana had joined the US college last year, her mother had taken to Instagram to share the experience. “A glimpse of a college freshman day. #NYU,” Gauri had written. Suhana, who has studied at Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School, went to Ardingly College in England. Her older brother Aryan is also pursuing his studies in filmmaking in University of California, USA.

Reports suggest that both of SRK’s children are interested in a career in films, with Aryan showing keenness in direction alone. In an interview to Hindustan Times, he had said earlier, “If Aryan decides to be an actor, it will only be an honour for him to work with directors of that calibre. But I think he wants to be a filmmaker. Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor. But even if he wants to be a filmmaker, he needs to study for another five to six years and not just the literal form of studying, but probably be an assistant to Karan after he finishes his film-making course. Aisa nahi hai ki tumhara baap actor hai toh set pe aake assistant director ban jaao. Similarly, Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting [in films] tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting [in movies] yet.”

