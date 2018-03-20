Sui Dhaaga: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan begin shooting in Bhopal. See pics, videos

Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma have finally started shooting for their upcoming Dharma Productions’ film Sui Dhaaga in Bhopal and pictures from the sets are already being widely shared online.

In Sui Dhaaga, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of a woman who earns her living by embroidering clothes while Varun plays a tailor. The makers, Dharma Productions, shared a video where Anushka is seen engrossed in her embroidery work. Produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner, the film is written and directed by Dum Laga Ke Haisha helmer Sharat Katariya.

Check out more pictures and videos from sets of Sui Dhaaga:

Before beginning the shooting of the film, Anushka enjoyed her free time in the city and had fun with food, horses and more. She shared her experience with fans via Instagram.

Handsome 😍🐴😍 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 19, 2018 at 4:33am PDT

Slated to release on September 28, Sui Dhaaga is a story of pride and self-reliance, rooted in India’s heartland.

Both Anushka and Varun have been training hard for their roles. The production house, in the past, shared pictures of both Varun and Anushka honing the skills required for the roles -- tailoring and stitching. While Varun is seen learning to stitch with a sewing machine, Anushka was seen working with needle and thread.

While Varun is awaiting the release of Shoojit Sircar’s October, Anushka Sharma was last seen in her home production, Pari.

