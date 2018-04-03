Sui Dhaaga: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan Delhi shoot is not about glitzy malls, shiny Metro. See pics

If Bollywood has to depict Delhi, it mostly comes down to a few select shots -- a Metro zooming past, Gurgaon’s glitzy malls, Old Delhi’s crowded but picturesque gallis or the many shopping hubs in the Capital. In fact, a very few filmmakers have managed to look beyond these shots to the real, throbbing city. It seems with Sui Dhaaga, director Sharat Kataria is planning to do just that. Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are in the city to shoot for the film and the pictures and videos from the sets have been doing the round online.

While Varun reportedly plays a tailor in the film, Anushka is a woman who earns her living from doing embroidery. In keeping with the milieu, we see the dusty Delhi shops in the new set of photos. In the latest pictures, Anushka is seen in an orange saree while Varun dons a black and white check shirt.

Earlier, the actors were spotted in central Delhi, Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk and Shankar Market areas. “The filmmakers hired the shop and reconstructed the interiors, with new plywood, according to the scene. They also painted a few pillars outside the shop that were taken in the frame,” a market local had told Hindustan Times.

Varun Dhawan’s character is named Mauji in the film. (AMAL KS/HINDUSTAN TIMES )

Talking about the film, Varun had earlier said, “Sui Dhaaga is a pan India film and every Indian will relate to it. It has got lots of humour and music. It’s a very tough film and physically, we had to do a lot o practice to train for our roles. In the end, both Anushka and I want to do a good film. I found a good partner in Anushka and we both have really relied on each other and we are having a good time shooting in Delhi.”

Sui Dhaga tells the story of self-reliance of two central characters -- Varun and Anushka - who are based in a small town of India. The love story is slated to hit the screens on September 28.

