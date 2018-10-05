Sui Dhaaga box office day 7: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma’s film makes Rs 62 crore in first week

Sui Dhaaga maintained a steady performance at the box office during the first week and recorded the sixth best first week of the year. The film now faces competition from the new releases this Friday – Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun, Aayush Sharma’s Loveyatri and Tom Hardy’s Hollywood film Venom.

Director Sharat Katariya’s new film had collected around Rs 3.25 crore on Thursday which takes its total to Rs 62 crore, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com. The film had shown wonderful growth on the Gandhi Jayanti holiday but slowed down after it. The film is a small town love story of a couple Mauji and Mamta who beat all odds to set up a cloth company of their own.

#SuiDhaaga has a SOLID Week 1... Witnessed strong trending from Day 1 to Day 5 [national holiday], but slipped on Day 6 and Day 7... Weekend 2 is crucial... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 11.75 cr, Wed 3.80 cr, Thu 3.35 cr. Total: ₹ 62.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 5, 2018

The release of Sui Dhaaga had coincided with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha which failed to make a mark at the box-office. According to Boxofficeindia.com, the film has made a total of Rs 7 crore in its first week. After a disappointing start, it dropped further to just Rs 40 lakh on Thursday.

Taran Adarsh also updated the film’s box-office report on Twitter.

#Pataakha is DULL in Week 1... Benefitted from holidays in its opening week, but did not maintain the momentum on working days... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr, Mon 94 lakhs, Tue 1.56 cr, Wed 56 lakhs, Thu 53 lakhs. Total: ₹ 7.64 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 5, 2018

The film stars Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan as two warring sisters who can’t see eye to eye but get married in the same family. It also has Sunil Grover in a prominent role besides Vijay Raaz.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 13:36 IST