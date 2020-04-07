Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul on having a baby during Covid-19 outbreak: ‘Might have to rethink options if things don’t improve’

bollywood

Actor Sumeet Vyas’s actor wife Ekta Kaul has revealed she was already pregnant during their bike ride to Ladakh but she was unaware of the news and credited her bad health as altitude sickness. The couple recently announced the big news on Instagram and are expecting the child in a few weeks.

Ekta had posted a picture from their adventure trip to Ladakh in November. She told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I felt like a rock star when I learnt the news on my return. I had gone to meet Sumeet who was shooting in Ladakh and wanted to explore the place. So, I made some friends with the crew and we all went for a bike ride. Throughout the trip, I was feeling slightly unwell and marked it down to altitude sickness.”

Sumeet has said his aunt is a gynaecologist and Ekta would be delivering the baby at her maternity hospital. Sharing his plans for Ektas delivery, Sumeet said, “Fortunately, our last check-up was towards the end of February and the next one is in April-end. We’d want to have our baby in my aunt’s maternity hospital, but if the current scenario doesn’t improve, we might have to think of alternate options.”

He also said that his top priority is the safety of the child. “I don’t want our child to grow up in an environment where they can’t go out to play. But I am an optimist and believe that this too shall pass.”

The couple announced the pregnancy with an adorable picture on Instagram. Sharing it, Ekta wrote, “Proudly announcing our new project together.... Introducing Jr. KaulVyas (soon). Created, Directed and Produced by US.... @sumeetvyas and I.” He shared more pictures with Ekta on his Instagram account and wrote, “Spending all that time at home, can be fruitful in many ways. In my case it’s life altering.#cooljr is on it’s way. #newroommate.”

Sumeet made his Bollywood debut opposite Kareena Kapoor in Veere Di Wedding. He shot to fame with his web show Permanent Roommates, followed by TVF Tripling. Ekta has appeared on TV shows such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Mere Angne Mein.

