Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are expecting first baby: ‘Proudly announcing our new project together’

tv

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 13:08 IST

Actor Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are expecting their first baby together. Ekta took to Instagram on Sunday to make the announcement.

“Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr. KaulVyas (soon) Created, Directed and Produced by US.... @sumeetvyas and I,” Ekta wrote in her post. The photo shows Ekta sitting in a chair, cradling her baby bump, while Sumeet gives her a kiss.

Their fans were ecstatic upon hearing the good news. “Oh my God...!!! Congratulations Ekta Di,” wrote one. “Congratulationsssssss. My god u gonna make such a beautiful baby. can’t waitttt.Take care beautiful,” wrote another.

Sumeet and Ekta got married in 2018. He was earlier married to actor Shivani Tanksale, they parted ways in 2017.

Speaking to Humans Of Bombay, Sumeet said after he met Ekta, he discovered they have little in common and that she did not care much about him being famous as Mikesh (Sumeet’s character from web-series Permanent Roommates). “She was least bothered! People used to approach me for photographs, and she’d wonder why,” said Sumeet.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan says mom Sharmila Tagore’s lockdown attitude scares him

Talking about when he decided to marry her, he said. “It’s not one big moment when you know you’ve met ‘the one’... One stand out moment was last year during Holi! I rode my motorcycle to a party and had a little bit of bhang. I was in no state to ride. She saw that and took the keys -I thought she was joking! I mean it was a Bullet! But she just got on and off we went, me in the backseat and my lady driving the bullet. I was thinking then, Man! I’m going to marry her! She’s the one!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more