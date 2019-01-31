Sunny Leone can’t stop kissing her twin sons as they step out together. See video, pics

Actor Sunny Leone was spotted with her adorable twin sons Noah and Asher at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. She was caught on camera by the paparazzi as she fussed over her babies and gave them big kisses.

Sunny was carrying one of her sons on herself in a baby carrier while a nanny carried another. Both the babies were dressed in cute onesies with tiny popped out ears.

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber welcomed their sons via surrogacy in early 2018. They had earlier adopted their daughter Nisha in July 2017. “God’s Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possible be having 3children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone,” she had written in an Instagram post in March 2018.

Chatting with HT, Daniel had said earlier, “They are surrogate [babies], but our children. Sunny and I both thought of and decided on their names. We are beyond proud of our family and are so excited. We just want to thank everyone and all the support for everything we do in life.”

Sunny will now be seen in a Malayalam movie. The film, titled Rangeela, is directed by Santosh Nair and produced by Jayalal Menon under the banner of Backwater studios. Sunny shared a poster and wrote, “Hey everyone.. I’m going to make my Debut in Malayalam Film industry in Rangeela. Shoot for the same starts from the first week of February.”

