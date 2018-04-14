Sunny Leone is willing to give her life to protect daughter Nisha, tweets picture

Actor Sunny Leone has vowed to protect her children from all the “evil” in the world. On Saturday, she posted a picture on Twitter with her daughter, Nisha, cradled in her arms.

The 36-year-old actor’s remarks come after the entire country erupted in outrage against the Kathua rape-murder and Unnao rape. Leone took to Twitter to condemn the two brutal incidents, saying children should be protected at “all costs”.

“I promise with every ounce of my heart, soul and body to protect you from everything and everyone who is evil in this world. Even if that means giving my life for your safety.

“Children should feel safe against evil, hurtful people. Let’s hold our children a little closer to us! Protect at all costs!” she wrote.

Sunny had adopted Nisha, with husband Daniel Weber in July 2017. The couple also welcomed twins - Asher and Noah - via surrogacy last March.

