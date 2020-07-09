Sunny Leone’s beach pics with husband, kids will make you green with envy. See here

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 13:45 IST

Sunny Leone is having the time of her life in Los Angeles after she flew to the US in May amid the coronavirus lockdown in India. The actor recently visited the Santa Monica Beach with her family and shared some happy pictures on Instagram.

She wrote along with the pictures, “At the beach with my man @dirrty99 and our little nuggets!!” The first two pictures show her in an orange shirt dress and a hat. She also shared a selfie with husband Daniel Weber and a picture of him with their three kids -- daughter Nisha and sons Noah and Asher.

Daniel also shared a few pictures from the outing. Sharing similar pictures of himself, Sunny and the kids on his Instagram account, he wrote, “Perfect morning !!!!” The actor has been regularly sharing pictures from her swimming sessions, picnics and fun time at her house.

Sunny has also resumed work and shared a picture from one of her dance shoots on Wednesday. She can be seen grooving in a short silver dress with the background dancers performing in masks, and captioned the post, “Who says work can’t be fun!!?!!”

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber on the sets of her song.

Earlier, Daniel had shared a picture from the song shoot on his account. It showed him wearing a mask while looking at Sunny’s shoot from a distance. “Great day on set !!! Was just informed I look like a creepy stalker yet I’m supposed to be the producer and director!!! Easy confusion!!”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares her and friend's journey from being single to becoming mothers: 'Us and now Tim and Ranvir'

Sharing a few pictures with Sunny from the sets, he wrote, “So great to be on set today !!!! Produced something super special !!!! Releasing July 24 !!! @sunnyleone.”

Talking about flying to the US amid the pandemic, Sunny had written in a note on Instagram, “In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus”.”

