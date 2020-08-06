e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant’s case is long drawn battle, says Ananth Mahadevan

Sushant’s case is long drawn battle, says Ananth Mahadevan

Ananth Mahadevan feels mysterious deaths often don’t have closure citing the examples of Marilyn Monroe, Divya Bharti, Jiah Khan and Disha Salian

bollywood Updated: Aug 06, 2020 23:22 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Ananth Mahadevan feels the film industry can learn lessons from this case
Ananth Mahadevan feels the film industry can learn lessons from this case(Yogen Shah)
         

With the ongoing investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and its media coverage, filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan, feels the media has gone overboard and “given it precedence over other issues in the country”.

He adds, “With new information every day, there are so many conspiracy theories coming up including if it was a health issue that led him to take his life or a professional pressure brought him down or maybe it was a mix of both. Sure, showbiz has that appeal and interests the media and public but with so many factors being talked about, it’s making a muddle of the investigation.”

 

Mahadevan states that there have been a number of suicide/mystery deaths including Marilyn Monroe, Divya Bharti, Jiah Khan, Disha Salian and now Sushant, “which never have proper closure”. He says, “Would we get answers in his case? Are we in for a long drawn battle? Moreover, this case has, inadvertently, exposed the dealings within the glamour world. The case has thrown light on how ruthless it can be and how professional relationships between contemporaries are comfortable. Questions about nepotism etc have risen from this and how you end up being distraught and cut up by peers. You feel isolated and things drive you to a point where you take your own life.”

 

Talking about the investigation, the director says these things take time as one has to make sense of things. “Now, things like his personal relation, accounts, his mental health are being looked at. It could be all of them put together, which we will all know in due course. It is a huge question mark as of now. But, the film industry can surely learn lessons from this case. In this business, the pressure can kill you as you have a public image. As for the coverage, we should take a back seat and let the authorities do their job but also not let the case be forgotten like many others in the past,” he signs off.

tags
top news
On China’s outburst over Confucius centres’ review, India pulls out 2009 rulebook
On China’s outburst over Confucius centres’ review, India pulls out 2009 rulebook
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
Covid-19: India posts its second million in just 21 days
Covid-19: India posts its second million in just 21 days
It’s not for me: Speed of Covid-19 vaccine race raises safety concerns
It’s not for me: Speed of Covid-19 vaccine race raises safety concerns
Helipad, 360 degree camera: Nepal’s actions at India borders raises concern
Helipad, 360 degree camera: Nepal’s actions at India borders raises concern
2 Chinese generals dissect Xi Jinping’s US policy, push for a relook
2 Chinese generals dissect Xi Jinping’s US policy, push for a relook
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal
Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In