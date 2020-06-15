‘Sushant Singh Rajput, going to spot you twinkling bright up there’: Bhumi Pednekar remembers Sonchiriya co-star

bollywood

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 13:13 IST

Actor Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to post a heartfelt note on her Sonchiriya co-star Sushant Singh Rajput who died on Sunday in Mumbai. She recalled their chats and star gazing.

She wrote: ‘Rest in Peace my friend... Shocked and Heartbroken...Still can’t believe it...To star gazing and our endless chats...am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR.” She shared a picture from the shoot of their film Sonchiriya where Sushant played a dacoit. Actors Kubra Sait and Tisca Chopra dropped emojis on the post.

Sonchiriya was an Abhishek Chaubey film with dealt with the caste dynamics in rural plains of northern India and the lives of dacoits. Others who had worked with him had also taken to social media to express their feelings. Ekta Kapoor, his first producer, wrote: “Not fair sushi ! One week everything changed ! Not fair my baby!”

Ronnie Screwvala, the man behind three of his well known films, said, “From the youthful, energetic, give it all you got in #KaiPoChe to your endearing soulful performace in #Kedarnath to the gritty raw & engaging role in #Sonchidiya - it’s been memorable working together -still reeling from the news-RIP @itsSSR - find the peace you were looking for.”

Also read: Let Sushant Singh Rajput go in peace, Sonu Sood requests media; Anushka Sharma and Vikrant Massey call for sensitive coverage

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. He was 34. Almost a year before he passed away on Sunday, Sushant had shared a list of 50 dreams he wanted to fulfil, which included some personal goals and philanthropy. Last September, the actor had penned a list of ‘50 dreams’ and posted pictures of the handwritten notes in a series of tweets, which have now gone viral.

Sushant’s bucket list included “learning how to fly a plane, training for IronMan triathlon, playing a cricket match left-handed, learning Morse Code, helping children learn about space, playing tennis with a champion tennis ball and doing a four clap push up”.The actor-dancer mentioned that his dream was to not only “chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn for a week” but also “drive in a blue-hole”.

He is known for films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, and his last release Chhichhore. ”The last rites will be performed after his father and other family members arrive in Mumbai from Patna tomorrow,” his spokesperson said on Sunday.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more