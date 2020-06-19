e-paper
Home / Bollywood / ‘Sushant Singh Rajput had 3-4 projects in hand, wanted to do big scale films now,’ says Kamal Jain

‘Sushant Singh Rajput had 3-4 projects in hand, wanted to do big scale films now,’ says Kamal Jain

Producer Kamal Jain has revealed Sushant Singh Rajput had 3-4 films lined up in next two years, including a film with Oscar winner Resul Pookutty.

bollywood Updated: Jun 19, 2020 13:12 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput died on Sunday.
Producer Kamal Jain, who worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on MS Dhoni: The Untold Story claims the latter had 3-4 films in hand, including the one with him. He said the other films included Oscar winner Resul Pookutty’s film titled Sarpakal; while another was Rumy Jafry directorial.

Talking about those films, Kamal told Pinkvilla in an interview, “Vashu Bhagnani’s film with him which was to be directed by Rumy Jafry was to go on floors in April. After that Resul and my film and one more film with Sanjay Puran Singh. So he had 3-4 films visibly with him and then further on discussions. The next two years were going to be quite busy for him.”

Sushant was to star opposite rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Rumy Jafry’s upcoming romantic comedy. Rumy had earlier revealed the shooting of the film was to begin in May but was delayed due to lockdown.

Talking about his last conversation with Sushant, Kamal said in another interview, “I spoke to him last week itself and it was about the film, we were planning together. He sounded very positive about the film too. He was a little disturbed because of lockdown. He was a workaholic, he would like to work 24X7, and now suddenly locked at home, so he was a little tense because of that.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s old video goes viral, actor was imitating Dev Anand as he lip synced to Pal Bhar Ke Liye

Sharing Sushan’t future strategy, Kamal said, “After Chichhore, he used to read like 15-20 scripts in a month but he was very selective and wanted to do big scale films now. On the phone, we discussed about his projects, and he was quite focused on all the films in his hand, hence, I am surprised and shocked when I got the news of his demise this way.”

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on Sunday. Reports suggest he had cleared the dues of his house help and cook few days before his death by suicide.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

