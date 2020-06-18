Sushant Singh Rajput’s ashes immersed in Ganga, family bids emotional goodbye

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ashes were immersed in the Ganga river by his family members. In a picture that has surfaced online, the actor’s father KK Singh and sister Shweta Singh Kirti can be seen bidding him a tearful adieu. The rest of the rituals will be done at their house in Patna.

In a Facebook post earlier on Thursday, Sushant’s US-based sister Shweta said that she reached Patna on Wednesday. She also urged everyone to remember him with love and give him a ‘very loving and happy farewell’.

“Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let’s celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell,” she wrote.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on Sunday. The police said it was a case of death by suicide and his post-mortem revealed that the cause of death was asphyxiation. No suicide note was found.

Sushant’s final rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium on Monday in the presence of his family members and a select few from the film industry, including Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Rajkummar Rao and Vivek Oberoi.

The police are investigating Sushant’s death and probing the angle of ‘professional rivalry’ as well. It is being said that he was suffering from depression. So far, the statements of more than 10 people have been recorded including his family members, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and Mukesh Chhabra.

In a statement, Sushant’s team urged fans to celebrate his life and performances, and requested the media to give the family privacy at this time. “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief,” the statement said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

