Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares rare pictures of their mother, who died when SSR was a teenager. See here

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 07:45 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has shared rare pictures of their mother, on the occasion of Navratri. Shweta took to social media, and in her caption asked for strength from their mother.

She wrote, “Maa...on the eve of Navratri I pray to you for strength and wisdom. I am proud the way you raised us. Let’s start our Durga Pujo by honoring our own mother first. Hope this Navratri everyone is filled with strength of the divine. #OurMotherOurStrength.”

Sushant was very close to his mother, and was devastated when she died. Susan Walker, the psychotherapist who used to treat him, said in her police statement that his mother’s death impacted him immensely. According to India Today, she told the police, “He was very shy. Hence, his peers used to tease him. When he was 15 -16 years old, his mother had passed away due to panic attack. According to what he told me, he was very close to his mother. After her death, he was close to his sister, but I found him not close to his father.”

Sushant’s final social media post before his death on June 14 was also about his mother. Sushant had shared a black-and-white collage on June 3 and had written, “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two...”

Sushant had earlier penned a poem in memory of his late mother. He had written, “As long as you were, I was. Now just in your memories I come alive. Like a shadow, Just a flicker. Time doesn’t move here. It’s beautiful, It’s forever… Do you remember? You promised that you would be with me forever, and I promised you that I would keep smiling no matter what. It seems we both were wrong mother…”

Sushant had immortalised his mother by getting a tattoo on his back in 2017. He had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “The tattoo is a symbolic representation of five elements. My mother and I are in the centre, implying it is a bond that not even time can defy. The five elements are widely accepted symbols. However, the idea of using my mother and me as elements was thought of by my sister and me.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

