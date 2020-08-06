e-paper
Sushant Singh Rajput sits with his father in old video shared by friend Samuel Haokip, says he has no godfathers

Sushant Singh Rajput sits with his father in old video shared by friend Samuel Haokip, says he has no godfathers

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, Samuel Haokip, has shared a video of the actor with his father, telling reporters that he doesn’t have a godfather in the film industry.

bollywood Updated: Aug 06, 2020 11:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sushant Singh Rajput answers reporters' questions.
Sushant Singh Rajput answers reporters’ questions.
         

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former co-worker and housemate Samuel Haokip has shared a video, in which the actor declares that he has no godfathers in the film industry. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, and Samuel, along with several other members of his inner circle, have been talking to the media about the actor.

“Freedom depends upon how evolved our society is,” Samuel captioned his post, in which Sushant can be seen speaking with the media, perhaps in his family home in Patna, sitting next to his father, KK Singh.

 

In the video, Sushant says that he was in college, pursuing engineering, when he realised that performing arts could help him connect with people. When a journalist asks Sushant about having a godfather in the industry, the actor laughs and says, “There is no need to have a godfather, if there was, I wouldn’t have succeeded. There is a father, and there is a God. The person who connects them is the godfather. I have both God and a father in my life.”

Fans noticed Sushant’s father sitting next to him. One person commented, “KK Singh uncle is there and so proud he is smiling.” Another person wrote, “What a man! So evolved, extremely intelligent..it’s heartbreaking what happened to him. Miss you SSR.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares positive WhatsApp chat from less than a month before his death: ‘You loved us so dearly’

Samuel in a recent interview to Republic TV said that he disagreed with the assessment that the actor was suffering from depression. He said, “Not my assessment of Sushant at all. Till I was there, he was very lively person. He’d be like, ‘Let’s do meditation and play TT.’ He taught me so much. We were always happy, in the moment, doing something creative. The day would not end, and it was spiritual in a way.”

