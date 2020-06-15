e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput was relatable on and off screen: International media reacts to actor’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput was relatable on and off screen: International media reacts to actor’s death

The New York Times, The Guardian, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, the BBC and others have covered the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, noting his charm both on and off screen.

bollywood Updated: Jun 15, 2020 15:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home on Sunday.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home on Sunday.
         

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing has left an industry still reeling from the deaths of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor distraught. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on Sunday, at the age of 34.

News of the actor’s death was widely covered by international publications as well. Here is a rundown of what they said about Sushant.

“Mr Rajput was comfortable both in hero and character roles, and he was known for being relatable on and off screen,” The New York Times noted. “Although he found roles in more than 10 other films throughout his career, celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani says Singh Rajput found the industry challenging,” Entertainment Weekly reported. Sapna has questioned the authenticity of some of the condolence messages pouring in for the actor, from the top tier of Bollywood celebrities.

Also read: ‘Sushant Singh Rajput was going through tough times, no one lent a hand’: Sapna Bhavnani, Anubhav Sinha ask tough questions

Variety described the actor as ‘a rising Bollywood star’, and mentioned his rise up the ranks in the film industry, from a career that began in television. Sushant’s death was also covered by Deadline, the BBC, The Guardian and The Hollywood Reporter.

Also read: Let Sushant Singh Rajput go in peace, Sonu Sood requests media; Anushka Sharma and Vikrant Massey call for sensitive coverage

On Sunday, many members of the film community such as Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Sushant’s former collaborators such as Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi, Abhishek Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and others left condolence messages for the actor.

Sushant was known for his acclaimed performances in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kai Po Che, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, among others. “The last rites will be performed after his father and other family members arrive in Mumbai from Patna tomorrow,” his spokesperson said on Sunday.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In Rajnath’s speech on Indo-Nepal ties, reference to spiritual connect
In Rajnath’s speech on Indo-Nepal ties, reference to spiritual connect
‘Maximised restricted lockdown’ in Chennai, 3 other districts from June 19
‘Maximised restricted lockdown’ in Chennai, 3 other districts from June 19
No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
India’s temp likely to rise by over 4 degrees by end of 21st century:Report
India’s temp likely to rise by over 4 degrees by end of 21st century:Report
‘Can’t forget those at home’: UK’s loneliness minister on writing letters
‘Can’t forget those at home’: UK’s loneliness minister on writing letters
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In