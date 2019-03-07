Sushmita Sen can’t keep her hands off boyfriend Rohman Shawl in new BTS video from photoshoot

Actor Sushmita Sen has shared a new behind-the-scenes video from her latest photoshoot which also features her boyfriend and fashion model Rohman Shawl. In the video, Sushmita and Rohman can be seen indulging in a lot of PDA as they pose together for some romantic pictures with photographer Subi Samuel.

“The only Man I go up on my toes for!!!My Rooh @rohmanshawl This was super naughty of you @subisamuel & how I love you for it!!! #us #inthemoment #rohmance #clickclick #sharing #magnets #mmuuuaaah,” Sushmita captioned the video. Rohman also shared the video on his own Instagram page. “I know, she is a blessing !! #mine @sushmitasen47 @subisamuel you rock !!,” he captioned the post.

Sushmita and Rohman share their loved-up pictures and videos on Instagram regularly. The two are seen cuddling or spending time with Sushmita’s daughters Renee and Alisah.

Sushmita recently shared a video on her Instagram page in which Rohman was seen rooting for Alisha as the nine-year-old nears the finish line of the 100-meter race at her school. shared a video on her Instagram page when Rohman can be seen rooting for Alisha as the nine-year-old nears the finish line of the 100-meter race at her school.

In January, the diva even posted a video in which she can be seen teaching ‘I Love You’ to beau Rohman Shawl in different languages. The duo met at a fashion show and the couple has been romancing each other ever since.

From celebrating each other’s birthdays with their families to Rohman spending some time with Sen’s daughters, Renee and Alisah, to training together, the duo has never failed to impress fans.

