Sushmita Sen is ‘good at holding on’ to cable machine, boyfriend Rohman Shawl says ‘please hold on to me’

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 09:17 IST

Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl never fail to set new couple goals with their cute display of love. The 44-year-old actor shared a video of her intense workout on the cable machine on her Instagram account and quipped that she is “good at holding on”.

“Get a grip on it girl... hmmm...YOU GOT IT!!! I am good at holding on!! #practice #patience #results #adios2019 #myway I love you guys!!!” Sushmita captioned the clip, which has already garnered more than one lakh views on the photoblogging site. Her boyfriend Rohman Shawl won the day with his cute response. “Yes plz HOLD on to ME,” he commented, with a series of emojis.

Sushmita and Rohman are quite the fitness freaks and often share videos of them working out together. Last year, the actor shared a video of herself training with gymnastic rings, shutting down rumours that she was planning to tie the knot and clarifying that she was busy ‘Rohman’cing life. “’While the world speculates, I train. Speak of these #rings & this #commitment , and I am game!!😉All other #gossips can die in vain’ #notgettingmarried (yet) ‘Rohman’cing life ABSOLUTELY!!! #enoughsaid #sharing #mytruth I love you guys beyond!!!! mmuuuaaah!!!!” she wrote.

Sushmita, whose love story with Rohman began with a direct message on Instagram, opened up about her marriage plans on Rajeev Masand’s show Women We Love. “The way it happened, to begin with, was so organic and so beautiful. I didn’t plan it, it just happened. If there is one thing that life has taught me, it is that you can only be sure of this moment,” she said.

According to Sushmita, she is not ready for a lifelong commitment just yet, because she does not trust herself with the idea. “I like giving people their freedom and I sure as hell want them to give me mine. So, if I get married at any point, it will be because I really want to commit to the idea of forever. And I am not ready for that yet,” she said, adding that it is “not because I am interested in other people or so flamboyant that I may not be able to honour a decision”. She went on to say that though she is capable of making and honouring lifelong commitments, she does not make them easily.

Meanwhile, Sushmita has announced that she is making a comeback, nearly a decade after her last Hindi release, No Problem (2010). However, she has not revealed the details of her next project yet.

