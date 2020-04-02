Sushmita Sen makes perfect use of lockdown, works out with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. See their intimate pics

bollywood

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 13:43 IST

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is not letting the lockdown bog her down. Instead, she is utilising the time to work out and doing that in the best possible ways. She has shared pictures of her workout with boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Sharing the pictures, Sushmita wrote on Instagram, “Tough times don’t last...Tough people do!! #truethat Staying committed to life is powerful...for life ALWAYS finds a way!!! We will all need to be of service at some point, it’s wise to stay mentally strong & physically healthy against all odds, to be of help when life beckons!! sending love & healing energies to the world!!! #staysafe #proactive #breathe #discipline #highspirits #collectiveconsciousness #duggadugga @rohmanshawl I love you guys!!”

Ahead of the janta curfew in India on March 22, Sushmita had posted pictures and advised fans to stay healthy and build on their immunity. “ Life is a precious gift & boy does it know how to remind us each time we take it for granted!! A pandemic can often be mirrored as a dark place, one with the uncertainty, fear, chaos, divide, blame games, discriminations & of course loss of life! AND YET, finally NOTHING prevails like human spirit It fights back united with resilience, positivity, prayer, compassion, renewed hope & disciplined action...all in its relentless pursuit of honouring ‘life’. A virus thrives on reaction, while life thrives in Action!! #choosewisely To human spirit & life...let’s do this!!! Sending love & healing energy to the world...be safe & keep strengthening your immune system...both inside & out!! I love you guys!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga,” she wrote on Instagram.

Several celebs are sharing videos and pictures of spending time in isolation during the lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic. Some of them, including Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan, are also posting videos of themselves as they went about completing their household chores.

