 Sushmita Sen poses with ‘ever gracious’ Prabhas at the wedding of SS Rajamouli’s son. See photos
Sushmita Sen was among the many guests who were present at SS Rajamouli’s son’s wedding in Jaipur.

bollywood Updated: Jan 02, 2019 18:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sushmita Sen with actor Prabhas at SS Rajamouli’s son’s wedding.

Sushmita Sen shared a series of pictures from the recently concluded wedding of SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya with Pooja. Sushmita looked royal in a Neeta Lulla outfit and the actor walked down the steps of a palace in Jaipur with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. A video shows the two of them walking while in the background there is music from a shehnai. Sushmita also posted a picture as she posed with actor Prabhas who was also present at the wedding.

She captioned the video,”#yourstruly #moments from Pooja & Karthikeya #wedding #jaipur #fairmonthotel Introducing my Amma & friend @ramvee , Mr. & Mrs. Prasad, Pooja’s parents & my adopted family!!! And of course, the super gracious Prabhas!!!what precious memories @rohmanshawl #cherished. I love you guys!!!”

Earlier, Sushmita had also shared a picture with her family from the wedding, which she had captioned, “Portrait of an ever growing family!!!”

Other than Sushmita Sen and Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Nani and others were also present at the wedding.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 18:48 IST

