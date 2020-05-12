Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl turns fitness trainer for her daughters Renee, Alisah. Watch

bollywood

Updated: May 12, 2020 10:47 IST

Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl are fitness enthusiasts and often share pictures and videos of their home workouts and the yoga challenges they throw at each other. Sushmita has now shared a video of her younger daughters Renee and Alisah working out under the guidance of Rohman.

Sharing the video, Sushmita wrote, “My munchkin ... Something to wake up to!!! #fly #love #courage #iam I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.” The video opens with a quote, “If you can hold your fear long enough, it turns to courage” and Alisah turning upside down with help of gymnastic rings with Rohman keeping a close watch. Her sister Renee is seen standing besides her.

The later part of the video shows the rest of the family including Sushmita, Renee and Rohman performing the same exercise. While Sushmita and Rohman too manage to turn upside down, Renee is seen making an effort with ‘I can I will’ captioned on the video.

Sushmita recently shared a glimpse of Rohman and her attempt at performing the garbhasana. Sharing the video, she wrote, “#garbhasana. “All grown up & yet nothing beats the comfort of the fetus pose!! Nothing calms the mind faster than going back to the source!!... besides, @rohmanshawl attempting this with me is #adorable ...we wish you calm & all the love in the world!! #yourturn ...I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Sushmita and family have been in quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak and have been making the best use of their quality time together. The actor recently told Rajeev Masand in an interview that she is not the one to cook during lockdown. She said, “It’s never been my thing. Never ever, though I know how to make anda bread and have made it for my daughter. Rohman got lucky once. But I think Rohman is better in the kitchen. He is amazing with cooking. I don’t know how he does it but his eggs are better than what I cook and he makes the world’s most incredible coffee. Renee cooks really well. Alisah is not allowed.”

