Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev, his wife Charu, share romantic honeymoon pics from Switzerland. See here

bollywood

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:35 IST

Former beauty queen Sushmita Sen’s brother, Rajeev Sen, and his wife Charu Asopa, are currently on their honeymoon in the Swiss alps. They’ve been sharing pictures from their vacation on Instagram.

The pictures show Rajeev and Charu striking romantic poses at some of Switzerland’s most picturesque locations. “In love with Switzerland,” he captioned the first post, which contained multiple pictures and videos of the couple. The next post contained pictures from the snowy Alps. “Romancing the Swiss mountains with a passionate kiss,” Rajeev wrote alongside the pictures, which show the couple kissing with the majestic mountains in the background.

The third post has pictures from their visit to a casino, which Rajeev captioned, “My queen of diamonds forever.” The most latest post shows the couple on a speedboat, hugging it out for a video. Meanwhile, Charu’s Instagram page has even more pictures, this time also of the Matterhorn.

The couple tied the knot in June, and Sushmita had documented all the events with regular Instagram updates. Sharing a message for the couple on the wedding day, she’d written, “Dear Charu & Rajeev, Congratulations on your wedding day! May God always bless your union and gift you the courage to honour this beautiful commitment! Thank you for giving me the privilege to dress you both for your wedding ceremony. A moment and memory I will cherish forever!! Here’s to your happiness and prosperity together...”

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 14:33 IST