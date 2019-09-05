Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee says thanks as she turns 20: ‘I hope I can make all of you proud’

bollywood

Actor Sushmita Sen’s older daughter Renee turned 20 on Wednesday. The actor, who is in Maldives these days on an extended holiday, celebrated Renee’s birthday and posted a ‘thank note’ from the young girl to everyone who wished her.

In the video clip, shared as Instagram story, Renee says, “Hi, I feel like all of us have turned 20 together so thank you so much for all your love and blessings and please keep them coming. I hope that I can make all of you proud one day with all my achievements and I love you guys so much. Big love.”

Sushmita Sen with Renee.

Sushmita ended the video saying “thank you from the birthday girl”.

On Wednesday, sharing a bunch of pictures of Renee, Sushmita had written: “The first one to ever call me Maa...a long & tough labour before she was born from my heart!!! Happppyyyyyy Birthday Renee Shona, WE ARE 20!!!! what a journey its been...and HOW MANY MORE exciting adventures await!!! embrace them all & always remember Alisah & Maa love you like crazzzyyyyyy!! #youaremydestiny enjoyyyyy my first love...all our kisses & blessings, #duggadugga I love you, Maa & Alisah”

She also shared a video of Renee and herself, swimming in Indian Ocean. Sharing it, she wrote how once you learn how to swim, you don’t fear depths. “Once we learn to swim, we no longer fear the depths...we choose it!!! Renee & I #birthdaygirl #blessingmadevisible #daughter #buddy #firstlove #indianocean #maldives #shivohum #duggadugga I love you guys!!!”

Sushmita had earlier shared video clips of younger daughter Alisah’s first scuba diving lesson, her birthday gift from the actor.

Sharing a post, she had written: “To the bravest 10 year old I know & take pride in being her mother!! This is what I gifted her for her 10th birthday Alisah was only 5 yrs old when Renee & I got certified as PADI Open Water Scuba Diver, and she was most annoyed that the minimum age for scuba diving was 10 yrs old...she waited 5 birthdays for this day!!! And of course did her first scuba dive in Maldives, just like her Maa & sister SHE WAS AMAZING, logging in 41 minutes & 9 meters/ 29 feet in the Indian Ocean. My #godchild @aaliyahsenb8 age 16yrs old also did her first scuba dive with Alisah & I couldn’t be prouder of both my incredible babies!!! Thank you Naveen & Hussain for being the most amazing instructors my kids could ever have hoped for, to go past all fears & DIVE!!! HAPPYYYYY BIRTHDAY ALISAH!!! #sharing #training #scubadiving #padi #maldives #birthdaygirl #proudmom I love you guys!!!!”

