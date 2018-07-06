Swami Rajneesh was a powerful personality, American government was scared of him: Subhash Ghai

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who is producing a film on the life of Bhagwan Rajneesh aka Osho insists that the documentary, Wild Wild Country (currently available on an online streaming platform), showcases Rajneesh’s life story from only one perspective. The filmmaker says that the series does not try to explore the “greatness” of the spiritual figure and adds that his film was planned way before the release of the documentary.

“As good as Wild Wild Country was... No one discussed his philosophies and what he said about human life and its purpose,” he says, adding that his feature-length film will focus on Rajneesh’s teachings. “He spoke about being a rebel. He urged his followers to be believers instead of being seekers. He was such a powerful personality that anyone who didn’t agree with him... was scared of him including the American government. [However], we will talk about his philosophies,” he says.

Although he believes that the documentary-makers were “right to show what they did” in the series, he maintains that the world “needs to see” the positive side of Osho as well.

He says, “We know that Ravana is the bad guy because we are told about it. And still, in some countries, you will find that Ravana is worshipped. That’s what I mean about perspectives, and that’s why I believe that people have to see that he was not a bad human,” he says.

