Swara Bhaskar broke up with boyfriend Himanshu Sharma as he didn’t want to get married: reports

Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar and writer Himanshu Sharma reportedly parted ways after they discovered they were not on the same page on the issue of marriage. The couple met on the sets of Raanjhanaa and had been dating for five years.

An Indian Express report quoted a source as saying, “Swara Bhasker and Himanshu Sharma have parted ways due to their disagreement about what the future should look like. The separation is amicable.”

Earlier, asked about marriage plans, Swara had said, “Ab woh Himanshu ko poocho. Unilateral decision main kaise lun (Ask Himanshu, how can I take a unilateral decision)?” Reports claim trouble began brewing when the actor asked him about marriage and his response that marriage was never on his mind, triggered her to call it quits.

Swara had confirmed being in a relationship only recently. “Yes, we are dating each other. We’re in a happy space and currently, both of us are concentrating solely on our careers. We haven’t thought about marriage as yet, but when the time comes, we will surely take the leap,” she had told IANS.

Talking about the institution of marriage, Swara had said, “I believe in the institution of marriage. Really? Are you surprised that I don’t smoke, I don’t do drugs? I know people think I must be wild but I am very gharelu.”

Last seen in Sonam Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding where her masturbation scene drew quite a lot of attention, Swara will next be seen in a love story where she is paired opposite Divya Dutta.

