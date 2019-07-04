Swara Bhasker, boyfriend Himanshu Sharma part ways after five years: report

Actor Swara Bhasker has split up with writer Himanshu Sharma, after dating him for five years, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror. The actor met and began dating Himanshu while shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Himanshu and Swara worked on three more projects — Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa and Nil Battey Sannata, the last one seeing Himanshu as the film’s creative director. The couple have usually been reticent about their romance but Swara did occasionally post a picture from some of their holidays abroad.

In August 2018, while on a holiday in Italy, sharing a picture of them together, Swara had written: “When your girlfriend forces a vacation on you and then makes you pose for selfies also! #TortureByHoliday with #HimanshuSharma.” Himanshu had reportedly accompanied her to her brother’s wedding in March 2018 as well.

Swara remains one of the few Bollywood who is vocal on issues. She recently showered praise on Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 calling it the “bravest mainstream Hindi film of this decade”. Sharing a poster on Instagram, she wrote: “Stunned, inspired & in a stupor after watching #Article15 It’s the BRAVEST mainstream Hindi film of this decade. Kudos @anubhavsinhaa sir @gauravkapata Finally commercial #Bollywood has a defining film on #caste that says it like it is & more!! Kudos also to @zeestudiosofficial for making this film and standing by it! MUST WATCH in theatres on June 28.”

Swara was seen onscreen in 2018’s Veere Di Wedding along with actors Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Shikha Talsania. The film dealt with the lives of four urban Indian women, dealing with break-ups, commitment phobia and relationship woes.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 11:31 IST