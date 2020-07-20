Swara Bhasker picks Kangana Ranaut’s ‘needy outsiders’ phrase as she calls for ‘rationality and logic in debate’

bollywood

After Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker has taken a dig at Kangana Ranaut’s statement calling them ‘B-grade actresses’. On Monday, the actor tweeted to say how the ‘need’ of the hour was to have debates that were logic- and rationality-driven.

She tweeted to say: “Okay so while on topic.. full disclosure & confession. I am needy. I need respectful public interaction. I need rationality and logic in debate. I need sane, civil and decent public discourse. I need rule of law. and I need FACTS ! What do you need? #NeedyOutsider.”

Kangana, in an explosive interview to Republic TV, had called Swara and Taapsee ‘needy outsiders’ who, the latter felt, were defending Karan Johar. She had also called them ‘B-grade actresses’. She had said: “For me, I have only to lose here (in Bollywood) because I know tomorrow they (movie mafia gangs) will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, who will get up and say, ‘Oh, only Kangana has problem with nepotism, but we love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why you both are B-grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is a proof of nepotism. What are you telling me that how happy you are with the industry? So, I know this happen and the whole system will make me look like a mad person.”

Taapsee, in an interview to Hindustan Times, had said, “It’s disheartening to see someone making a mockery out of outsiders and the industry that has given us so much.”

Swara, like Taapsee, had got a lot of support from many industry insiders and fans. A Twitter user had written: “History would remember @taapsee and @ReallySwara as people who stood up against hate without being hateful. Two actors who could’ve easily stayed silent like most of their colleagues while their country was being divided by a dictator, but chose not to.” In a snide remake, Anubhav Sinha had written: “When you talk like that you are D-grading yourself.”

In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death, an old Koffee With Karan video, hosted by Karan Johar and featuring Alia Bhatt, went viral. It features a game where Alia had to pick whom she would ‘kill, marry or hook up’ with, Alia had said, she would kill Sushant. That had sparked an outrage among fans. Defending Karan, Swara had tweeted: “Parts of India Twitter blaming #KaranJohar and #AliaBhatt for the tragic suicide of Sushant - for some silly game played on a frivolous and pointless chat show (that All those people who are now abusing Bollywood nepotism lapped up) is both the height of idiocy and hypocrisy!”

